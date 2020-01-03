Mixed bag for Dravidian majors in south T.N.

The southern districts will be a mixed bag for the DMK and the AIADMK, going by the available trends and results.

While the AIADMK alliance’s candidates emerged victorious in many wards for which results had been declared in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Thoothukudi, the DMK front had fared well in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts. However, the final results will be out only on Friday.

Regional leaders of both the Dravidian majors viewed the results as an indication that the people favoured their respective parties.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar told The Hindu that the government’s “achievements in various spheres and hard work of the cadre” had fetched the “desired results” for the party. “This shows that the AIADMK has delivered on its promises to the people,” he said.

DMK leader and former Madurai Mayor P. Kulandaivelu contended that had the AIADMK not “interfered” with the official machinery, the DMK would have won in more wards in the southern districts. “This is the beginning of the end for the AIADMK,” he said, and claimed that in the next election, the DMK will sweep the polls. B. Thirumalai, a writer from Madurai, was of the view that the northeast monsoon may have helped the establishment. Many tanks, which were desilted under the kudimaramathu scheme, were giving the farmers full confidence about their ability to raise crops, he felt.

The impact of money power was also palpable during the campaign, with some candidates contesting the post of panchayat president by spending over ₹30 lakh on distribution of freebies, biryani and liquor. However, a District Collector insisted that the elections and the counting process were conducted in a free and transparent manner.