The Chairman and Managing Director of Mitsubishi Corporation India Private Limited, Yoji Taguchi called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other senior officials were present.
Mitsubishi India CMD calls on CM
