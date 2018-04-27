‘Mission Indradhanush’ to cover 74 village panchayats

To vaccinate children aged below two years and pregnant women, Collector S. A. Raman launched special camps under ‘Mission Indradhanush’ in select 74 village panchayats in the district. He launched the vaccination camp at an anganwadi centre in Abdullapuram in Anaicut taluk on Thursday.

According to a press release, children under the age of two and pregnant women, who missed the vaccination or should be vaccinated, were identified. The first round of vaccination was scheduled on April 26 and 27, followed by the second round on May 31 and June 1 and third round on June 28 and 29. The immunisation camp would be held at the health sub-centres and anganwadi centres in these 74 villages.

Mr. Raman, according to a press release, said the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ (village self-governance campaign) was rolled out in 74 village panchayats in Vellore district – 44 villages in Vellore Health Unit Division and 30 in Tirupattur Health Unit Division. ‘Mission Indradhanush’ was one of the Central government schemes to be implemented as part of this campaign.

Last year, a total of 3,648 children were vaccinated through 1,716 camps under ‘Mission Indradhanush’ in Vellore district. At the camp organised on Thursday, a total of 301 children and 83 pregnant women were covered. The aim was to ensure 100% immunisation of children under the age of two and pregnant women, he said.