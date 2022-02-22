Missing strong room key forces officials to delay vote counting in Cuddalore

Returning Officer cut opens lock after consultation with party representatives

The counting of votes polled in 45 wards of Cuddalore Corporation was delayed by about 35 minutes on Tuesday as the key of the strong room was missing.

According to an official, votes polled in 153 polling booths in the Corporation limits were stored in a strong room at St. Joseph Higher Secondary School in Cuddalore.

When officials were getting prepared to get the strong room open, they realised that the key of the second lock was missing.

After a search for the key ended in vain, the Returning Officer in consultation with political party representatives decided to cut open the lock.

Counting was delayed by 35 minutes as officials opened the strong room at 8.35 a.m.