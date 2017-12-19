Missing boy’s mother approaches HC

MADURAI

The mother of a 14-year-old boy, who went missing after he accidentally fell into the Vaigai and was feared drowned, filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

K. Rukmini, mother of R. Jayasurya, said that she had come to Madurai from Palani along with her family to attend a function at her brother’s house. Her son and a relative went to the Vaigai to witness the water flow. She said that both of them slipped into the river while attempting to take a selfie. The relative was rescued but her son was yet to be traced.

A division bench of Justices R. Subbiah and A.D. Jagadish Chandira adjourned the case to December 22.