Jedarpalayam jaggery unit arson | Banana trees of jaggery unit owner’s kin felled

May 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated May 19, 2023 03:05 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Miscreants cut down banana trees in a farmland at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The farm belongs to the son-in-law of the owner of a jaggery manufacturing unit where a shed was set afire last week, killing one of the four injured migrant workers.

Following the rape and death of a 27-year-old woman at Jedarpalayam locality in March, incidents such as setting fire to jaggery manufacturing units, a tractor, and hurling petrol bombs at houses were reported in the area and nearby villages in the past two months.

On May 13, at midnight, miscreants set fire to a shed where migrant workers were staying, attached to a jaggery manufacturing unit owned by Muthusamy in Jedarpalayam. In the incident, four migrant workers sustained burns, and one of them succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday, May 17, at Karur Government Hospital.

Following these incidents, more than 600 police personnel were deployed, and check-posts were created in over 10 places in Jedarpalayam to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, early Thursday, May 18, miscreants entered Muthusamy’s son-in-law Murugesan’s farmland at Jedarpalayam and cut down over 500 banana trees. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and conducted investigation.

Police sources said they were examining if this incident had a connection to any of the previous attacks. Police suspect that local people were allegedly involved in the incident, as the village is surrounded by sugarcane and banana farms. Outsiders may not be able pass through the farms and reach roads or villages.

Moreover, police engaged in night patrols and those present at check-posts collect details of people entering and leaving the village. Namakkal district superintendent of police C. Kalaichelvan was not available for comment.