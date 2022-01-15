Tamil Nadu

MIOT opens new eye care facility at Seychelles

MIOT Hospitals opened a new eye care facility in Seychelles on Friday. The new facility, named MIOT International Total Eye Care, was inaugurated by the country’s President Wavel Ramkalawan in the presence of the Indian High Commissioner for Seychelles General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

A press release by the hospital said that the new facility will provide end-to-end care for all eye-care related needs of the people of Seychelles. The facility, created in collaboration with Visus Optical Seychelles, will be the first such facility set up by an Indian hospital in Seychelles, the release said.

The hospital said it has treated around 8,000 patients from Seychelles over the years at its Indian facility, including more than 100 patients who flew in during the COVID-19 pandemic for treatment.

The idea to open the new facility in Seychelles came after a discussion between Mr. Ramkalawan and Prithvi Mohandas, the managing director of MIOT Hospitals, the release said.


