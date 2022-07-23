MIOT hospital gets mobile, full-body CT scan machine

Chennai-based MIOT Hospital has acquired a mobile full-body CT scan equipment to help in real-time imaging during surgeries

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inaugurated a mobile, full-body CT scan equipment at MIOT Hospital, which can provide real-time imaging during surgeries to achieve increased precision and safety.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, Prithvi Mohandas, managing director of the hospital, said the hospital was the first in Tamil Nadu to have such a facility. Elaborating on the advantages of the equipment, he said many complex surgeries, particularly those involving brain and spine, are performed with the aid of artificial intelligence and navigation. Such technologies had a disadvantage as they were not based on real-time imaging, he said.

He said that doctors performed the surgeries based on imaging that was done a day or even a week earlier. The doctors then created a map in their mind based on the scan images and performed the procedures accordingly. This left the doctors at a disadvantage as there can be changes between the time the imaging was done and during the surgery, he said.

The new 32-slice, full body CT scan equipment addressed this issue as the imaging can be done while a surgery is being performed, he said. Pointing out that the patients were generally taken outside the operation theatres post-surgery for a CT scan to assess the success of the surgery, he said it could be avoided with the new equipment. The equipment could be easily moved to different operation theatres or intensive care units as per requirement as it is portable.