MIOT hospital gets a new biplane cathlab

The machine reduces radiation exposure of the patient by 50%, says hospital

A biplane cathlab commissioned at MIOT International has reduced treatment time and improves patient outcome, say doctors.

The machine comes with cone beam CT, 3D echo and software intelligence and halved the amount of radiation a patient is exposed to besides the amount of contrast dye administered.

K. Jaishankar, director of cardiology, said while in the past patients requiring angiography were given as much as 60-70 ml of contrast dye to identify blood vessels, the machine’s precision reduced it to just 20-25 ml. The machine also protects the kidneys from being exposed to contrast, he said. “Many times patients come to us with a heart attack and we do not know their kidney function. This is where the machine helps,” he said.

The real-time images help identify the size of the lumen, check for tear in a blood vessel post-stenting and identify the critical blocks requiring stenting, Dr. Jaishankar said.

Interventional neurologist Shankar Balakrishnan said the machine helped to treat brain aneurysms. The software tools, the 3D images it provided gave greater confidence to work. The machine reduced the treatment time from two hours to just 30 minutes in stroke patients, he said. “This machine helps with a short clinical exam and gives excellent CT scan images in 5.2 seconds and helps us decide on the treatment,” he said.

Vascular and interventional radiologist Karthikeyan Damodaran said the machine provided chemotherapy precisely. In a patient with liver cancer, chemo therapy could be directed to the blood vessels that supplied to the tumour, unlike the conventional method that required multiple angiograpms and injecting too much of contrast dye, thus exposing the patient to more radiation, he said.

Hospital managing director Prithvi Mohandas said the new machine brought more convenience to the doctors and increased safety of the patients at no cost to the latter.