Minorities have voted consistently for forces of secularism, democracy and social justice: Jawahirullah

August 01, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Chennai

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah on Tuesday condemned the recent comments made by Naam Thamizhar Katchico-ordinator Seeman, who labelled minority communities in Tamil Nadu as ‘children of Satan’ for voting consistently for DMK-Congress alliance. Mr Jawahiruallah, a legislator, said the minorities have been consistent in voting in favour of secularism, democracy and social justice.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said the State election in Karnataka showed that minorities, “who were hounded by the previous BJP government by raking up Hijab row and controversy over Halal meat” while churches were also attacked, voted clearly against the BJP and in favour of the Congress.

“Similarly, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the minorities in Tamil Nadu clearly voted against BJP alliance in favour of social justice and secularism. It is Seeman who has consistently held positions identical to BJP-RSS even before he made this disgusting comment about minorities. Many years ago, when his party’s constitution was introduced, he had supported the view that minorities couldn’t be fully trusted (within the framework of Tamil nationalism) since the minorities have a separate ‘national identity’. He had also supported the view that minorities must return to their ‘Thaai Madham’ (mother religion). Is this not similar to the views held by BJP-RSS? He has himself to blame for the perception that he is BJP’s B-team,” the MMK leader charged.

Mr. Jawahirullah rejected Mr. Seeman’s criticism that minorities supported the DMK unconditionally despite their excesses and pointed out that MMK was one of the parties, along with VCK, CPI, CPI (M) and Congress, to have opposed the amendments made to Factories Act in the Assembly.

“It is not true that we do not oppose the DMK at all. We are not giving unconditional support to them. When the Factories Act was passed, we opposed them on the floor of the House and also outside the State Assembly,” he said.

Asked about Mr. Seeman’s criticism that minority communities have been soft on DMK’s recent volte-face in the issue of release of long term prisoners belonging to the Islamic community, Mr. Jawahirullah said his party had organised a protest outside Coimbatore Central Jail demanding the release of long term prisoners on July 9. “There is no change in our stance that the DMK government must pardon the prisoners and release the 700 prisoners as per promises made in the Assembly. We have taken a clear stand in this issue along with our alliance partners.”

In a statement, TNCC’s legislative party leader, Ku. Selvaperunthagai, alleged whenever there was a wave of anger against the BJP, like in the recent case of the leaked video of sexual assault in Manipur, Mr. Seeman’s comments always served to divert attention away from the BJP.

“In Tamil Nadu, no political party that promotes hate – either on the basis of religion or otherwise – can survive here. Tamil people have always opposed them. Party leaders must ensure dignity in their words,” he said.