Tamil Nadu

Minor girl rescued in Tanuku

A nine-year-old girl, believed to be a native of Sattur in Virudhunagar district, was rescued from a disabled man in Tanuku, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Circle Inspector attached to the Tanuku staton, Krishna Chaitanya, said the girl was rescued from Selva, who eked out a living by begging. Though he claimed to be the girl’s father, investigation revealed that the child’s parents lived in Sattur.

Though it is not clear whether the girl was sold to the suspect, Mr. Chaitanya said he brought her to Renigunta during the lockdown last March and later moved to Tanuku.

“We have handed over the victim to the Child Welfare Committee in Eluru. Selva is in our custody and investigation is on to verify whether he kidnapped the girl. We are trying to get in touch with the authorities in Tamil Nadu to send the child there,” he said.

