Minor girl dies of suspected dengue

A four-year-old girl, A. Sanjana, of Arasankulam, near Kariyapatti, died in a private hospital in Madurai due to suspected dengue, on Saturday night.

“We have got an oral confirmation from the hospital that the death was due to dengue. However, we are yet to get the medical records,” said Deputy Director (Health), Virudhunagar, A. Palanichamy.

Stating that Virudhunagar had not witnessed any dengue death after 2015, when an outbreak was reported in Rajapalayam, Dr. Palanichamy said over 1,000 domestic breeding checkers had been deployed to ensure that no breeding of mosquitoes was reported in the district.

“Our team visited Arasankulam even last week and there were no cases of fever. We are sending another medical team to the village on Monday for investigation,” he added.

Health Department sources added the girl had not taken any treatment in the Government hospital, the official said.

A nurse reportedly working for the hospital privately treated the girl in Aviyoor.

“We need to investigate this aspect too,” the official said.