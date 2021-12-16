Minor found partially burnt, dies on way to hospital

Dindigul

16 December 2021

She dies on the way to hospital

A Class V girl, who went missing from the Panchayat Union Middle School in Pachalur near Kodaikanal, was found partially burnt a few yards away in the hilly terrain behind the school on Wednesday. She was still breathing when she was found, but died on the way to the government hospital at Oddanchatram.

Following the incident, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan rushed to Pachalur.

According to the police, the girl had gone to school as usual on Wednesday. Her elder sister, a Class VI student in the same school, had seen her during the forenoon break.

However, she wasn’t seen during the lunch hour, and a search was launched. The girl was later found, with her body partially burnt, Additional Superintendent of Police S.P. Lavanya said.

The initial investigation revealed that the body bore no marks to suggest any attempt at sexual assault.