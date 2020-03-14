Minor fire breaks out on hill near Kagithapattarai

A forest fire broke out at the hills near Kagithapattarai opposite to the Collector’s Office, Vellore, on Thursday.
According to sources, the fire started as a small blaze but soon became uncontrollable. It later died down by itself towards the morning. Officials of the Forest and Fire and Rescue Services Departments termed it a “general fire.” No one was injured in the blaze which lasted for over three hours.
Fires such as these were a common sight in neighbouring areas of Vellore, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Gudiyatham and Pernambut.
“The forest here is covered with weeds and grass. There are no trees. The forest in these hills don’t house many animals,” the official said. To prevent the fire spreading downhill, officials kept watch for the whole day.
