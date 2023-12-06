ADVERTISEMENT

Minor boy kills sister for ‘falling in love with a SC boy’ near Tirunelveli

December 06, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

In yet another suspected case of caste killing, a minor boy hacked to death his elder sister who was in a relationship with a Scheduled Caste youth, in Rajavallipuram in Thailiyuthu police station limits in Tirunelveli on Tuesday night.

The incident came to light when the boy walked into the police station and surrendered for the crime.

According to police, A. Thangathai (20), was working in a private company operating from SIPCOT industrial estate at Gangaikondan. She had fallen in love with a Scheduled Caste man, who was working with her in the same factory.

The victim’s family came to know about her relationship when their relative spotted the couple in a movie theatre recently. This led to a quarrel in the house and Thangathai went missing on Monday night.

The family lodged a complaint with the Thalaiyuthu police station on Tuesday and the police traced her the same day. The girl claimed she was at her friend’s place that night. “The police offered to admit her in a Government home but she chose to return with her parents,” Inspector General of Police (South Zone), K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, said.

When she was at home, her 17-year old brother picked a quarrel with her and later hacked her to death at around 10 p.m.

“Her boyfriend lives under the Thatchanallur police station limits and Tirunelveli City police have been asked to provide him security,” Mr. Narenthiran said.

A case has been registered and the body of the girl has been taken to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital for post-mortem.

