Ministers will oversee implementation of lockdown

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 04:41 IST

CM designates Ministers to 20 districts with high infection rate

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has designated Ministers to ensure proper implementation of lockdown measures in 20 districts, where COVID-19 infection was high, and to coordinate disease prevention and treatment.

A press release said Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian and Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu would be in charge of Chennai district. While Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan will handle Chengalpattu district, Food Minister R. Chakrapani and Forest Minister K. Ramachandran will be in charge of Coimbatore.

Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasar will handle Tiruvallur, and Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy will be in charge of Madurai.

Thoothukudi would be monitored by Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan and Fisheries Minister Anita R. Radhakrishnan; while Salem district will be supervised by Electricity Minister Senthil V. Balaji and Tiruchi by Local Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu will handle Tirunelveli; Housing Minister S. Muthsamy, Erode; PWD Minister E.Ve. Velu, Kancheepuram; Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Tiruppur; and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Vellore.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and Minorities Welfare Minister Gingee K.S. Mathan are in charge of Villupuram and Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan will handle Cuddalore district.

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan will handle Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts; Krishnagiri will be monitoried by Handloom Minister R. Gandhi; and Thanjavur by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Co-operatives Minister I. Periyasamy will supervise Theni district and Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj Kanniyakumari district.