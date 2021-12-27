Ministers visit Foxconn employees’ hostel

CHENNAI

27 December 2021 00:54 IST

They inspect basic amenities

Ahead of Foxconn resuming operations on Monday, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan on Sunday visited the hostel where the firm’s employees were staying and inspected the basic amenities there.

They inspected the employees’ rooms, rest rooms, dining halls and the quality of drinking water, among others, an official release said.

Kancheepuram MP G. Selvam, MLA C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, Collector M. Aarthi, Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar and senior officials were present during the inspection.

Last week, hundreds of women workers of Foxconn blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru highway after food poisoning resulted in over 100 women getting hospitalised. Eventually, Foxconn announced paid leave for workers till Sunday.

According to the Tiruvallur Collector, there was an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease among the employees staying in the International Maritime Academy at Pudhuchathiram village of Poonamalle block in Tiruvallur district, after they had hostel food on December 15.