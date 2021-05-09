Ministers to aid virus fight

CHENNAI

09 May 2021 23:37 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced nodal Ministers for districts where the number of COVID-19 cases are high.

The Ministers, a press release said, would ensure that lockdown guidelines are strictly implemented and coordinated efforts for preventive measures against COVID-19 are carried out effectively.

Ministers Ma. Subramaniam and P.K. Sekar Babu will be in charge of Chennai; T.M. Anbarasan of Chengalpettu; R. Sakkarapani and K. Ramachandran of Coimbatore; S.M. Nasar of Tiruvallur; P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiagarajan of Madurai; Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan of Thoothukudi; V. Senthil Balaji of Salem; K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of Tiruchi and E. Periyasami and Thangam Thennarasu of Tirunelveli, among others.

S. Muthusamy will be in charge of Erode, E.V. Velu of Kancheepuram and M.P. Saminathan of Tirupur. While Ministers Duraimurugan and R. Gandhi will oversee Vellore, K. Ponmudi and Gingee K.S. Masthan will be in charge of Villupuram.