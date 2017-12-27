Minister’s plaint on fake Twitter handle

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar on Tuesday sent a letter to City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, seeking criminal action against persons who used a Twitter handle similar to his own to praise T.T.V. Dhinakaran after the latter’s victory in the R.K. Nagar bypoll.

The Minister had lodged a similar complaint with the police immediately after the announcement of the bypoll for the constituency. While the previous complaint was under investigation, miscreants had again tweeted from a deceptively similar Twitter handle, Mr. Udhayakumar charged.

Denying that he praised Mr. Dhinakaran, he said such messages were being circulated to create confusion among the party cadre and damage his reputation.