Minister’s plaint on fake Twitter handle

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar on Tuesday sent a letter to City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, seeking criminal action against persons who used a Twitter handle similar to his own to praise T.T.V. Dhinakaran after the latter’s victory in the R.K. Nagar bypoll.
The Minister had lodged a similar complaint with the police immediately after the announcement of the bypoll for the constituency. While the previous complaint was under investigation, miscreants had again tweeted from a deceptively similar Twitter handle, Mr. Udhayakumar charged.
Denying that he praised Mr. Dhinakaran, he said such messages were being circulated to create confusion among the party cadre and damage his reputation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor