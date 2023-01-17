Ministers participate in samathuva Pongal at Vengaivayal

January 17, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated January 18, 2023 12:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A team of Ministers and senior officials, led by S. Regupathy, Minister for Law, on Tuesday visited Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district, where human faeces were found mixed with water in an overhead tank catering to Dalits recently, to celebrate ‘samathuva pongal’ (community pongal) with the villagers and led a public darshan at the village temple.

The ostensible attempt to promote communal harmony in the village comes close on the heels of the government transferring the investigation into the incident, which had led to a public outrage, to the CB-CID.

Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare N.Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan, Director of Adi Dravida Welfare T. Anand, Collector Kavitha Ramu, Gandharvakottai MLA M.Chinnadurai and district officials were part of the team.

The Ministers distributed pongal to the villagers and partook of the traditional dish served during the harvest festival. The pongal was prepared using rice and other ingredients collected from families of all communities in the village, an official press release issued after the Ministers’ visit said.

The Ministers participated in a public darshan at the Sri Ayyanar Temple as Dalits had earlier complained to the Collector that they were allowed to worship the deity only from outside.

Describing the event as an example of the Dravida model of governance where all sections of the people were equal and enjoyed equal rights, Mr. Regupathy told reporters that the community feast was organised to bring together all communities and demonstrate that “we are all brothers and sisters and there is no inequality among us.”

Answering a query, Mr. Regupathy claimed that representatives of all communities participated in the public darshan at the Ayyanar Temple.

“We are told that it was customary for women of a particular community to wait outside and offer worship after the men. Men from all communities participated. Women too had come,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the culprits who had mixed faeces in the water tank would be identified and brought before law soon. The Chief Minister had transferred the case to the CB-CID only to expedite the investigation. He did not agree with a suggestion that the transfer of the case was due the “failure” of the district police.

“The police had enquired with 70-80 suspects, but there was not much progress. The CB-CID too is part of the State police. The district police had other regular duties too,” he said. He declined to “speculate” on whether it was the handiwork of an insider or a person from outside the village as it would only divert the investigation at this stage.

He denied that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan had said that the failure to arrest the culprits in the case was a sign of ineptitude of the government. “He did not and will not say so. There can be no better rule (than this in the State) which takes along all sections of the people with it,” he maintained.

