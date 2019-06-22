Ministers not getting preference in water supply: TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Rejecting claims that Ministers were being supplied with two tankers of water every day, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said they were getting water just like others and he used only two buckets of water every day.

To a query at a press conference about charge that the Ministers were being supplied more water, Mr. Palaniswami said: “In my home, only I am there for the past two months. Am I using two lorries of water?”

Observing that his family members had been away for two months and had returned only two days ago, the Chief Minister asked: “How much water will I use? I will use only two buckets of water a day and drink about four litres of water. Am I gulping down water from two lorries?” Reiterating his appeal to the public, the Chief Minister said the people should use water judiciously, considering the severe scarcity of water.

The Chief Minister rejected reports of water shortage at schools and hostels and said sufficient quantity of water was being supplied to them.

Meeting called

He said that a meeting of lorry owners would be held soon to hear issues facing them. “There are limited number of lorries available and practical difficulties in distributing water among people,” he added.

People from apartments were booking 10 tanker lorries at the same time, he said and asked: “How is it possible to give? People are struggling for water. People should not be selfish. People who are booking through online are rich. One way or the other, they can get water. Poor people must get water too. That is the priority,” he said. Since the government had to ensure smooth supply of water for four more months, he said: “We have to supply water for four months with the water we have. If we have to give, we can even give 1,000 MLD. Then, what will you do for the other four months? Northeast monsoon rains will come only in the eleventh and twelfth months. Till then, we should have smooth supply of water,” he said.

Demand very high

High demand was the reason behind private tankers demanding more money for water, he said.

“The government has fixed a charge for it. But if they are in a dire need, they offer more money to get. What can we do? If they are rich, they pay up additionally and others are forced to pay more.”

There were limited number of water lorries. These lorry owners went wherever they were paid more, he pointed out.

“Or, they will stage a strike. What will you do? If they stage a protest for four days, there will be more scarcity. There are several practical difficulties,” he added.