‘Ministers must make balanced comments’

CHENNAI

28 December 2020 03:49 IST

Modi’s photos must be kept at all panchayat offices: BJP T.N. co-incharge

Strains are visible in the AIADMK-led NDA, with the BJP not decisively backing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the alliance’s face for the 2021 Assembly polls. In an interview on Sunday, the national party’s co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, P. Sudhakar Reddy, says AIADMK Ministers must counter the DMK’s charges and take the good work of the State and Central governments to the people. BJP’s Parliamentary board will take a call on all issues when the time comes, he adds. Excerpts:

Of late, there seems to be growing dissonance between the AIADMK and the BJP…

I have been seeing the observations made by Ministers of the AIADMK, our partner in the NDA under the leadership of Modi ji, for the last few weeks. My appeal to the Ministers is to be balanced in their statements, and, instead, counter the motivated tirade of the DMK, which is attacking the AIADMK and the BJP at the Centre. This is the conspiracy of the DMK, and you [AIADMK] should not fall into the trap. Whatever decision has to be taken on the election mechanism, it will be taken by our Parliamentary board, whenever the situation arises. Naturally, it is their party [AIADMK], they can decide their CM candidate. They should talk about the good things they have done for the people of Tamil Nadu. More funds are coming from the Centre — 12,000 villages will benefit.

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders have repeatedly said that the CM candidate will be decided by the BJP…

The BJP is concentrating on strengthening the party even at the booth level. We are going around, talking about our central schemes like ‘New India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Following a resolution at our morcha meeting today [Sunday] in Hosur, we are appealing to the State government to put up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo at all panchayat offices. That is the protocol since they are an NDA partner. Other things will be discussed. No formal meeting has been held so far [on alliance-related issues]; that will be discussed later. Time is still there.

Will the alliance continue for the Assembly election?

I am reiterating that they are our NDA partner. [Home Minister] Amit Shah ji has already said that they are our NDA partner.

As junior partner, can the BJP dictate terms on the CM candidate?

This is a technical thing. Whenever the election notification comes, it should be discussed.

When do you expect the seat-sharing talks to begin?

Whenever the situation arises, our Parliamentary board will take a call. Only then can we decide on all aspects.

If Rajinikanth starts a party and is inclined to join the alliance, will the BJP be open to it?

Firstly, I wish him a speedy recovery. Let us see the situation. Nobody knows what will happen. What is Mr. Rajinikanth’s goal? What will he do? [we don’t know]. When the situation arises, our Parliamentary board will take a call.

Have you asked your T.N. leaders not to talk on the CM candidature?

Our leaders are all mature. They know what to speak and what not to. They know everything will be considered by the high command, at the appropriate forum, in a technical manner.