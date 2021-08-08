Tamil NaduCHENNAI 08 August 2021 01:00 IST
Ministers meet traders’ representatives, experts
They hold consultation on Budget
Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan held a consultation meeting with representatives from various traders’ associations prior to the presentation of revised Budget for 2021-22.
Mr. Rajan also chaired a consultation meeting with representatives from the civil society with regard to Planning and Development Department.
Vice-Chairperson of State Development Policy Council J. Jeyaranjan, Planning Secretary Vikram Kapur, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan and senior officials and experts took part in the meeting.
