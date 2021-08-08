Tamil Nadu

Ministers meet traders’ representatives, experts

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan   | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan held a consultation meeting with representatives from various traders’ associations prior to the presentation of revised Budget for 2021-22.

Mr. Rajan also chaired a consultation meeting with representatives from the civil society with regard to Planning and Development Department.

Vice-Chairperson of State Development Policy Council J. Jeyaranjan, Planning Secretary Vikram Kapur, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan and senior officials and experts took part in the meeting.


Related Articles
