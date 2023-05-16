Spurious liquor deaths in Tamil Nadu | Ministers hand over solatium to kin of victims at Marakkanam

May 16, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Minister for Minorities’ Welfare and Non-resident Tamils’ Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Tuesday handed over a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of 13 persons (the toll has since risen to 14), who died after consuming spurious liquor

Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement of the solatium to the bereaved families, Mr. Ponmudy and Mr. Masthan visited the houses of the victims in Ekkiyarkuppam and handed over the cheques to the next of kin.