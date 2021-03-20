Minister’s gaffe at campaign

CUDDALORE

20 March 2021 01:41 IST

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath made a virtual gaffe while seeking votes in the Cuddalore constituency recently. The Minister, who was listing the welfare schemes of the government, said a monthly dole of ₹1,500 for women and the door delivery of rations were among the highlights of the AIADMK government.

When all basic requirements are met by the government, a situation will arise where women will not have to depend on husbands, he said.

Advertising

Advertising