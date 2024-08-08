ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers flag off 25 new buses in Villupuram

Updated - August 08, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:25 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Thursday, flagged off 25 new buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram Division, at the municipal grounds here, in the presence of District Collector C. Palani and senior officials of the TNSTC.

Mr. Ponmudy said that 371 buses had been sanctioned to the fleet of Villupuram TNSTC for the year 2023-24. Of them, as many as 227 vehicles were now in operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US