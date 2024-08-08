Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Thursday, flagged off 25 new buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram Division, at the municipal grounds here, in the presence of District Collector C. Palani and senior officials of the TNSTC.

Mr. Ponmudy said that 371 buses had been sanctioned to the fleet of Villupuram TNSTC for the year 2023-24. Of them, as many as 227 vehicles were now in operation.