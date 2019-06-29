Ministers downplay former MLA’s move

Ministers D. Jayakumar and O.S. Manian on Friday criticised the decision of the AMMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan to join the DMK.

Mr. Jayakumar, who holds the Fisheries portfolio, told presspersons here that those who switched over to the DMK camp would be “heroes only for a day” and they would become “zeroes” later.

Mr. Manian, who holds the Handlooms portfolio, said that it had been the experience of the party that those who went from the fold of the AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa to the DMK or any other party would not be able to take away “workers” of the organisation.

“This would be the case in respect of Mr. Tamilselvan too,” he said.

Meeting of MLAs

Meanwhile, the AIADMK admitted members of the AMMK from the North Chennai (North) and Dharmapuri district units.

On Friday afternoon, a meeting of the party MLA was held at the headquarters here. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam were present.