Tamil Nadu

Ministers call on PMK chief

A ministerial delegation led by Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Saturday called on Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss at the latter’s residence in Thailapuram, near Villupuram.

Sources said Mr. Velumani, Mr. Shanmugam, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani and Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan held discussions with Dr. Ramadoss for nearly 40 minutes.

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of a crucial PMK meeting scheduled on Monday, which is likely to take a call on continuing the alliance with the AIADMK.

It is believed they discussed the issue of earmarking reservation for Vanniyars in education and employment in the State.

Jan 31, 2021

