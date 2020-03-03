Ministers call on Amit Shah

CHENNAI

03 March 2020 00:35 IST

Meeting follows CM’s comments on NPR

Two senior Ministers from Tamil Nadu — P. Thangamani and D. Jayakumar — called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament complex in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes a few days after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami claimed that the Centre had clarified that there was no need for residents to furnish documents for verification of the details provided by them for the National Population Register.

Addressing the media in Chennai earlier in the day, Mr. Jayakumar said, “This is an official visit. It is usual to hold government-to-government talks. There may be several issues, such as finance or policy decisions. We cannot talk about them publicly.” It may be recalled that the State government had sought certain clarifications from the Centre regarding the enumeration exercise.

Advertising

Advertising