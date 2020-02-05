Minister’s ‘associate’ moves HC against I-T proceedings

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar’s suspected associate R. Nainar Mohammed, 35, at whose residence the Income Tax sleuths reportedly found ₹3.03 crore in cash during the April 2017 R.K. Nagar bypoll campaign, has moved the Madras High Court challenging a tax demand of ₹2.12 crore along with interest, surcharge, cess and so on.

When the case was listed for admission before Justice Anita Sumanth on Tuesday, the judge directed the standing counsel for Income Tax A.P. Srinivas and A.N.R. Jaya Prathap to get instructions by Friday since the petitioner had accused the department of not having followed the procedures scrupulously before raising the tax demand.

According to the Assessment Order, for the year 2018-19, which had been challenged in the present proceedings, Mr. Mohammed was one of the members of Royapettah Stationery and Printing and Allied Product Producers Industrial Cooperative Society and he had been supplying stationery and printing materials to the government health department.

His residence at Triplicane High Road in Chennai was one of the many premises that were raided on April 7, 2017 on the basis of a search warrant obtained in the name of the Health Minister. The sleuths found ₹ 3.03 crore in cash and seized ₹2.94 crore.

The I-T officials also reportedly recovered loose sheets of paper containing details of election booth-wise expenses pertaining to the R.K. Nagar bypoll and issued notices to the petitioner.

In reply, the petitioner stated that he was not aware of the loose sheets of paper and claimed that they do not belong to him. In so far as the cash was concerned, the petitioner stated that he had filed income tax returns on August 18, 2018, disclosing a gross total income of ₹3.06 crore for the assessment year 2017-18 and paid ₹1.43 crore towards tax along with interest of ₹36.28 lakh. Similarly, he had filed returns for 2018-19 too on August 30, 2018.

In the return, he disclosed a gross total income of ₹1.49 crore and paid total tax of ₹ 53.80 lakh along with interest of ₹ 3.04 lakh. Nevertheless, stating that he had failed to submit evidences such as books of accounts to prove his income, the I-T officials went ahead with the proceedings under Section 153C of the Income Tax Act of 1961.

They held that the aggregate total income of the petitioner in 2018-19 should be assessed as ₹4.52 crore by adding up the figure mentioned in his own returns along with cash of ₹ 3.03 crore supposedly found at his residence. Though the tax for the amount worked out to ₹ 1.33 crore, they added surcharge, education cess and penalty to finally demand ₹ 2.12 crore in taxes.