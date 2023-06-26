ADVERTISEMENT

 Minister warns Tasmac staff of action if they collect more than MRP in liquor outlets

June 26, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As complaints against the collection of more money than the maximum retail price (MRP) by the employees of the Tasmac liquor shops have become topical, S. Muthusamy, the Minister in-charge of Prohibition, Excise, and Molasses, warned the staff on Monday that they would be suspended if they charge the customers more than the MRP.

The Minister, who visited Tasmac shops in Erode district, said it was a major issue and would take some time to find a permanent solution.  

Asked whether low salary was the root cause of the problem, he said employees also faced a lot of issues related to rental of the building in which the shop functions and payment of electricity bill. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a meeting with the employees’ unions and we are studying all the issues connected with the running of Tasmac liquor shops. It cannot be resolved in a day. It will take some time and we will certainly achieve it,” he said. 

The Minister said while the government had no plans to introduce new brands of liquor for sale, there was a proposal to introduce liquor in tetra pack. “But we have to wait till a verdict in a case which is pending in the court. The disposable tetra packs are already used in many States and can prevent adulteration,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US