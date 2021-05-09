Minister warns private bus operators

CHENNAI

09 May 2021 00:01 IST

With govt. running 9,636 buses, people need not depend on omni buses, says Rajakannappan

The State government on Saturday said it will take stern action against private bus operators under the Motor Vehicles Act if they are found to be fleecing passengers travelling to different parts of the State ahead of the lockdown.

Transport Minister S.R. Rajakannappan said he held discussions with private bus operators on the issue.

He was addressing mediapersons at the Dr. MGR Bus Terminus in Koyambedu after inspecting the arrangements made for people to leave for their hometowns, ahead of the complete lockdown on Monday. Transport Secretary C. Samayamoorthy accompanied him.

“Apart from the usual fleet of 6,370 buses operated on Saturday and Sunday, we are operating 3,266 additional buses on the weekend. So 9,636 buses will be operated on both these days across the State,” he said. This meant that the people need not be at the mercy of private bus operators. He said similar arrangements had been made in Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem, Madurai and other important cities.

Senior officials said that the nodal boarding point would be at Koyambedu bus terminus, but people could board buses at Tambaram, Perungalathur and Thiruvanmiyur.

Last bus today

On Sunday, while the last bus to Marthandam would leave at 6 p.m., the one to Nagercoil and Thoothukudi would leave at 7 p.m. The bus to Sengottai would leave at 7.30 p.m. and for Tirunelveli and Dindigul at 8 p.m.

The last bus to Madurai would leave at 11.30 p.m. and the one to Tiruchi at 11.45 p.m. Passengers can book their tickets through www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC official app to avoid rush at counters.