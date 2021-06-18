Minister warns cable operators of strict action

CHENNAI

18 June 2021 02:28 IST

Minister for Information Technology Mano Thangaraj warned cable operators with the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV) of strict action if they overcharge customers beyond the prescribed subscription rate and those who do not distribute set top boxes (STBs) to customers.

“Some cable TV operators who get Set Top Boxes from TACTV do not distribute it to the end consumers and are instead using these themselves for their personal benefit. These operators provide customers with Set Top Boxes of private cable TV companies and are charging higher subscriptions from the customers,” the Minister said in a statement

TACTV will take strict action against such cable operators who are causing loss of revenue for the cable corporation and those operators who do not activate STBs provided to them within three months and those who do not return such STBs back to TACTV, the statement said.

TACTV services were being provided for ₹140 plus GST, and customers can register their complaints on 18004252911.