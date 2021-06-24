Minister visits Theerthabaleeswarar temple

Sekar Babu also met family of security guard who died after being assaulted by juveniles

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P. K. Sekar Babu on Wednesday visited the Theerthabaleeswarar temple on Dr. Natesan Road in Triplicane where a security guard was assaulted by a group of juveniles, who tried to rob the temple. The guard later died in hospital due to injuries sustained in the incident.

Mr. Babu, who was accompanied by Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, also visited the house of the deceased person. “Though he was an outsourced staffer, his family has sought some compensation and a job for someone in the family as he was the sole bread-winner. We have told them that their requests would be taken to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin,” he said.

Meanwhile, devotees have urged the government to take steps to restore the ancient temple’s tank that had been entirely encroached upon. Houses have been constructed in that space. The area is still known as Yaanai Kulam, said Srinivasan, a devotee.

“I remember that it did not have a compound wall or proper steps but the idols used to be brought to the tank. In fact, the idols of Sri Varadharajaperumal and Thirumazhisai Alwar, now housed at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple, used to be brought to this tank,” recalled Murugesan, a devotee.

Legend is that sage Agasthya is said to have bathed in the tank and gotten rid of disease.