Minister Velu inspects land for first government medical college in Tirupattur

Published - August 30, 2024 12:40 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports E.V. Velu at the 25-acre land in Chinna Mottur village identified for the proposed medical college. Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj is also seen.

Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports E.V. Velu at the 25-acre land in Chinna Mottur village identified for the proposed medical college. Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Thursday inspected the 25-acre government land at Chinna Mottur village near Jolarpet town, Tirupattur, which is one among the parcels of land earmarked for the first government medical college in the district.

The Minister, accompanied by Collector K. Tharpagaraj and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tirupattur, K. Rajasekaran, inspected the parcel of land near the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH44). “Senior officials of the Health Department will inspect the site to finalise it for the proposed medical college,” B. Sampath, Tahsildar (Natrampalli), told The Hindu. 

According to revenue officials, a 25-acre land has been identified in Makkon village also for the medical college project. The Chinna Mottur and Makkon villages are located on the Natrampalli-Vaniyambadi High Road that connects major towns such as Natrampalli, Jolarpet, and Tirupattur.

The identified land and its details will be sent to the Dean of the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for site inspection, before it is forwarded to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) for further clearance. The National Medical Commission (NMC) is the nodal agency to give permission for the commencement of medical colleges in the country. 

At present, the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tirupattur town treats over 2,000 outpatients every day. Due to a lack of facilities, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan equipment, many patients at the hospital are referred to the Government Medical College Hospitals in Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri.

