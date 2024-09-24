Minister urges scientists to reach out to school and college students

Scientific knowledge must be inculcated in children from a young age. Researchers must reach out to students in schools and colleges and imbibe in them the spirit of scientific enquiry and research, said K. Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education.

After distributing the Tamil Nadu Scientist Awards, instituted by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), in Chennai on Monday, the Minister said the State had achieved the distinction of an enviable gross enrolment ratio of 52 because of its focus on education.

Mr. Ponmudy urged the awardees to reach out to students in their region and instil scientific temper in them. “Children should develop an interest in research. Universities, colleges and schools should educate young students on the importance of scientific inquiry. Awardees should use their prowess in research to reach out to schools and colleges in their area so that students learn the value of multidisciplinary research,” he said.

The awards had not been presented since 2018, as there was no Member Secretary appointed for the council., Mr. Ponmudy said.

Higher Education Secretary Pradeep Yadav praised the scientists for their work par excellence. The State government had introduced many schemes to encourage science education and research among college students, he said. The government was investing in infrastructure regularly to enable research, the official pointed out.

Commissioner for Directorate of Technical Education T. Abraham said 1.63 lakh candidates had been admitted to various engineering programmes in colleges affiliated to Anna University this academic year, through the recently concluded single-window counselling, conducted by Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee. Mr. Abraham said the Naan Mudhalvan scheme aimed at skilling students and making them industry ready.

The 48 scientists selected for the awards hailed from various disciplines, across various institutions in the State, said TNSCST Member Secretary S. Vincent. The annual awards for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 were presented and the award, included a certificate, a plaque and ₹50,000.

