Minister urges NABARD to help in achieving Stalin’s goal of $1 trillion economy by 2030

Minister for Co-Operatives K.R. Periyakaruppan has also requested NABARD to mull over possible opportunities for enabling upgradation of infrastructure in the districts of Tamil Nadu

Updated - July 18, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Co-Operatives K.R. Periyakaruppan took part in the 43rd Foundation Day celebrations of the NABARD Tamil Nadu Regional Office in Chennai.

Minister for Co-Operatives K.R. Periyakaruppan took part in the 43rd Foundation Day celebrations of the NABARD Tamil Nadu Regional Office in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-Operatives K.R. Periyakaruppan has requested the National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) to collaborate with the State government to help achieve Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s goal of $1 trillion economy by 2030 through models of sustainability, technological innovations, e-commerce, and capacity building.

The Minister also requested NABARD to mull over possible opportunities for enabling upgradation of infrastructure in the districts of Tamil Nadu, which will help in long-term vision of reducing congestion in Chennai.

“I appreciate the role played by NABARD in computerisation of Primary Agricultural Co-operative Credit Societies (PACCS). Around 4,532 PACCS are being computerised at a cost of ₹195 crore, and it is expected to enhance their functioning and upgrade customer service,” the Minister said while speaking at the 43rd Foundation Day of NABARD Tamil Nadu Regional Office. The Minister also lauded NABARD’s role in addressing the vulnerabilities of marginal farmers and rural areas amid changing economic and climatic conditions.

R.Anand, Chief General Manager, NABARD Tamil Nadu, highlighted the bank’s role in infrastructure development, including the construction of roads, bridges, warehouses, schools, and irrigation systems in Tamil Nadu. “NABARD has supported infrastructure development to the tune of ₹36,000 crore under RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund), which has led to development of 73,000 km of rural roads, 87,000 metres of bridges, development of irrigation facilities in 25 lakh hectares, creation of storage infrastructure of 9.20 lakh MT in Tamil Nadu,” he said. He further added that NABARD’s watershed development initiatives have treated 2.19 lakh hectares, enhancing productivity by up to 30% and increasing farmers incomes.

He said that due to soil moisture conservation activities, additional production of one lakh tonne food grains per year is expected.

For the fiscal year 2025, NABARD has set a target of ₹8.34 lakh crore under priority sectors in Tamil Nadu.

