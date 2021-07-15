Minister to put forth 13 demands

CHENNAI

15 July 2021 01:59 IST

He will be meeting the Union Health Minister tomorrow

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian will put forth 13 demands to the Union Health Minister during their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Among them will be the demand to establish an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Coimbatore.

The Minister said he would submit a petition with the demands to the Union Minister.

Mr. Subramanian said the need for allocation of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses too would be brought up with the Union Health Minister. “Yesterday, the Chief Minister wrote to the Prime Minister, seeking special allocation of one crore vaccine doses to the State. This will be conveyed to the Union Health Minister. We will emphasise the demand for the allocation of more vaccine doses, in proportion to the population,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

While the need to start the construction of the upcoming AIIMS in Madurai, immediately, would be stressed, the Minister said they would also seek measures to establish a new AIIMS in Coimbatore. “We will put forth the demand to hold inspections at the 11 new government medical colleges and seek permission to start admitting students,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian said the State would also urge the Union Minister to permit the immediate opening of HLL Biotech in Chengalpattu and Pasteur Institute in Coonoor. “We will also ask that the State be exempted from NEET,” he said.