Minister to hold meeting with all CEOs tomorrow

Issues of coordination to be discussed

The School Education Department will hold a meeting of all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) on Tuesday.

In a major reshuffle last week, 37 CEOs and officials in equivalent posts in the department were transferred.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is expected to address the officials. Areas related to different departments, including Directorate of Matriculation Schools, Directorate of Government Examinations, Samagra Shiksha and the Directorate of Elementary Education, will be discussed at the meeting.

The department is gearing up for a possible reopening of schools as well, following a recent announcement by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin where he had spoken about a likely reopening of schools for senior classes alone from September 1, depending on the pandemic situation.

A prioritised syllabus for the current academic year had been released by the department, after taking into consideration that schools were still shut and the impact it would have on the number of transactional days.

“While we are awaiting details on the topics that have been reduced for the current year, online classes have been progressing by using the syllabus reduction of the previous academic year as reference. We expect to get information about the prioritised topics this coming week,” said P.K. Ilamaran, President, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association.