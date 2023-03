Minister to chair review meetings with RDOs from across the State

March 02, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran would chair a series of review meetings with Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) posted across the State in Chennai on March 8, 9 and 10.

The meetings are scheduled ahead of the State Assembly session that is set to commence on March 20. A meeting of the RDOs in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, and Villupuram districts would be held on March 8.

The Minister would meet RDOs from Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts on March 9.

On March 10, he is set to meet RDOs from Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Ranipet, Salem, the Nilgiris, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts.

