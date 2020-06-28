Minister threatening Madurai MP for alerting people, alleges CPI(M)

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan

28 June 2020 17:49 IST

Udhayakumar warned of action against Venkatesan under Disaster Management Act, says Balakrishnan

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday took exception to Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar’s allegation that Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su. Venkatesan was creating panic about COVID-19.

In a statement in Chennai, Mr Balakrishnan said Mr.Venkatesan had written a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that coronavirus spread was 7.9% in Madurai and at this rate a total of 7,883 people would be infected by July 21.

“Mr.Venkatesan was citing only the Union Health Ministry’s report. But the Minister has accused him of creating panic. He also threatened to take action under Disaster Management Act against those who create panic,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

He said as a member of Parliament, Mr Venkatesan had written a letter only to save the lives of people in his constituency.

“Can anyone accuse him of creating panic? Will the Minister, who is distorting the views of a people’s representative, listen to the people themselves,” Mr.Balakrishnan asked.

He also recalled Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar’s statement that efforts were being taken to prevent a Chennai-like situation in Madurai. “But Mr.Udhayakumar is s threatening an MP,” he said.