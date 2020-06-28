Minister threatening Madurai MP for alerting people, alleges CPI(M)

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday took exception to Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar’s allegation that Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su. Venkatesan was creating panic about COVID-19.
In a statement in Chennai, Mr Balakrishnan said Mr.Venkatesan had written a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that coronavirus spread was 7.9% in Madurai and at this rate a total of 7,883 people would be infected by July 21.
“Mr.Venkatesan was citing only the Union Health Ministry’s report. But the Minister has accused him of creating panic. He also threatened to take action under Disaster Management Act against those who create panic,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.
He said as a member of Parliament, Mr Venkatesan had written a letter only to save the lives of people in his constituency.
“Can anyone accuse him of creating panic? Will the Minister, who is distorting the views of a people’s representative, listen to the people themselves,” Mr.Balakrishnan asked.
He also recalled Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar’s statement that efforts were being taken to prevent a Chennai-like situation in Madurai. “But Mr.Udhayakumar is s threatening an MP,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath