Minister tests positive for COVID-19

TIRUCHI

30 April 2021 02:17 IST

S. Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

According to sources in the Health Department, the Minister had been feeling unwell and had got herself tested for the infection. When the results turned out positive, she was admitted to Apollo Hospitals for treatment around 9 p.m., hospital sources said.

Sources at the hospital said that she was stable and did not have severe symptoms.

Advertising

Advertising