Minister switches car as driver tests COVID-19 positive

TIRUVANNAMALAI

27 June 2020 00:44 IST

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevoor S. Ramachandran had to switch cars midway during a journey on Friday, after he learnt that his driver had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister was travelling from Tiruvannamalai to his hometown Sevoor near Arni, after distributing special assistance to the needy. When the car reached the Bypass Road in Tiruvannamalai, his personal secretary received a call from the health authorities, that the swab samples of the Minister's driver, had tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, Mr. Ramachandran was informed about it and he hopped on to another vehicle to reach his home. The driver was admitted to the Urban Health Centre in Thachur.

When contacted, Mr. Ramachandran told The Hindu that the driver was asymptomatic. “I spoke to him in the evening. I have also submitted myself to testing and have quarantined myself at home. I had earlier taken a test and the results were negative then,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising