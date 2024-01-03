Minister stresses need to counter false news against government

January 03, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Wednesday stressed the need for officials in his department for factually countering false news against government.

Addressing a review meeting, attended by Regional Joint Directors of the Information and Public Relations department and Public Relations Officers from all districts, the Minister said such false news should be countered by providing rebuttals through mainstream and social media.

Pointing out the department was maintaining statues and memorials of various freedom fighters and other prominent leaders, he said an initiative launched on a pilot basis in Chennai for the public to know information about these statues had been welcomed widely. He said the same needed to be expanded to all other statues maintained by the department. He asked the officials to ensure that information about different schemes being implemented by the government is effectively communicated to the public through different platforms.