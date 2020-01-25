Minister sparks row by saying panchayats held by DMK will be given less funds

Environment Minister K.C. Karuppannan has kicked up a row by saying that the State government will allot less funds to panchayat unions that have come under the DMK’s control following the local body elections.

Addressing a public meeting organised as part of former Chief Minister MGR’s birth anniversary celebrations at Shenbagapudur village in Sathyamangalam on Thursday, the Minister said DMK chairpersons cannot implement any schemes to improve basic amenities as the AIADMK was the ruling party.

“Only if we allot money, they can work,” he said, and asked whom the police will listen to if the issue was raised with them at the station. The Minister also said that only if people voted for the ‘two leaves’ symbol will they stand to benefit, and the government will allot less funds to Sathyamangalam panchayat union as it was won by the DMK.

When contacted, Sathyamangalam panchayat union chairman K.C.P. Ilango of the DMK said he will not differentiate between parties like the Minister had done, and added that he will allot funds to all the wards, irrespective of the party that won the seat.

“We will obtain more funds from Nilgiris MP A. Raja and function effectively,” he said.

Of a total of 15 members in the Sathyamangalam panchayat union, DMK has 9, while the AIADMK and its alliance partners have six.