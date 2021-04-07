Minister S.P. Velumani violates model code of conduct, booked

This is the second case against the Minister for violating the model code of conduct during this assembly election.

The Kuniamuthur police in Coimbatore have booked Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani for violating the model code of conduct.

The case was registered against Mr. Velumani, who is contesting from Thondamuthur assembly constituency, based on a complaint lodged by Raja Mohammed, zonal officer for the constituency.

As per the complaint, the Minister arrived in a car bearing the AIADMK party flag within the 100 metre radius of the polling station at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kuniamuthur, around 10.15 a.m. on Tuesday. He also had a shawl matching the colours of the party's flag around his neck, violating the model code of conduct, the complaint said.

Mr. Velumani was booked under Section 130 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which relates to prohibition of canvassing in or near polling station.

This is the second case against the Minister for violating the model code of conduct during this assembly election.

On Monday, police had registered a case against Mr. Velumani and three AIADMK functionaries for offences under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and 126 (2) (prohibition of public meetings during period of forty-eight hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of poll) of the Representation of People Act in connection with a gathering of party workers at Selvapuram party office.