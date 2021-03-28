Minister Sengottaiyan aided in saffronisation of education in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

“School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan did nothing for education or his constituency. He only aided in saffronisation of education in the State,” said DMK president M.K. Stalin while campaigning at Gobichettipalayam on Sunday.

Canvassing votes for G.V. Manimaran (Gobichettipalayam), A.G. Venkadachalam (Anthiyur), P.L. Sundaram (Bhavanisagar) and K.P. Durairaj (Bhavani), he said that the Central government, by implementing NEET and the New Education Policy, was trying to saffronise education and the Minister remains a mute spectator to it.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was taking revenge on Mr. Sengottaiyan. The Minister had announced that board examinations would not be cancelled for Class X and schools would not be reopened. But the next day, the CM announced cancellation of board exams and the date for reopening of schools,” he said. “Even officials in the School Education Department are not respecting their Minister and issue statements keeping the Minister in dark,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at the Minister further, Mr. Stalin said that Mr. Sengottaiyan had in the past 15 years made the same promise of relocating the garbage dumping yard located at the heart of the town. “But he is getting only the votes and no steps were taken to relocate the yard,” he charged.

He said that only foundation stone was laid for the project to concrete-line the Keeripallam Odai in the town and the four-lane project of Erode – Gobichettipalayam Road remains on paper even after 10 years.